UN experts ‘deeply disappointed’ by Japan’s plan to dump contaminated water into ocean

United Nations experts said Japan’s plans to discharge contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean were “very concerning” as this action could impact millions of lives and livelihoods in the Pacific region.



“The release of one million tonnes of contaminated water into the marine environment imposes considerable risks to the full enjoyment of human rights of concerned populations in and beyond the borders of Japan,” independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said in a statement Thursday.



“The decision is particularly disappointing as experts believe alternative solutions to the problem are available.”





Fish sellers protest Japan’s decision to release wastewater from Fukushima in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)