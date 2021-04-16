 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Moon nominates new prime minister in Cabinet shake-up

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 16, 2021 - 14:08       Updated : Apr 16, 2021 - 14:54
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum (Yonhap)
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in has nominated former Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum as his third prime minister and is replacing five other ministers as part of a major Cabinet shake-up, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

The ministers in charge of industry, land, labor, science and oceans are set to be replaced in the reshuffle, and key Cheong Wa Dae staff are to be reorganized.

The reshuffle is seen as an attempt to stabilize state affairs at the end of Moon’s term after the ruling party lost mayoral elections in the nation’s two largest cities, Seoul and Busan, this month.

Kim Boo-kyum, a four-term lawmaker, will replace former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who recently expressed a desire to run for president.

For the position of land minister, Moon appointed Noh Hyeong-ouk, former head of the Office for Government Policy Coordination. For the industry minister post, Moon Sung-wook, the second deputy minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, was appointed.

Park Jun-young, currently the vice minister of oceans and fisheries, was promoted to minister.

An Kyung-duk, a standing member of the Presidential Economic, Social and Labor Committee, was selected as the new labor minister. Lim Hye-sook, former chief of the National Research Council of Science & Technology, was appointed minister of science.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who was expected to be replaced, will remain in office.

President Moon also announced the replacement of some senior presidential officials and secretaries.

Choi Jae-sung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, left Cheong Wa Dae and former Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Lee Cheol-hee was nominated for the post.

Lee Tae-han, a former senior official at the Health Ministry, replaces Yoon Chang-yul, Moon’s senior secretary for social policy. Park Kyung-mee, formerly the Presidential Secretariat’s education secretary, was appointed spokesperson for Cheong Wa Dae.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114