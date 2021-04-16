Unification ministry hopes Moon-Biden summit will help build consensus on denuclearization

Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)

The unification ministry on Friday expressed hopes that an upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden will help improve inter-Korean relations and strengthen efforts for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Moon is set to hold his first in-person summit talks with Biden in Washington D.C. "in the latter half of May," Cheong Wa Dae announced earlier.



"We hope that the May summit will help build a 'large consensus' between the leaders of the two countries on denuclearization and bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula, as well as improving inter-Korean relations," Cha Deok-cheol, deputy spokesperson at South Korea's unification ministry, said during a regular press briefing.



The Biden administration's ongoing review of North Korea policy is in its final stages.



Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled after the 2019 summit in Hanoi between their leaders ended without a deal. The two sides were far apart over how far Pyongyang should denuclearize in order for Washington to offer concessions. (Yonhap)