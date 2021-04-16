 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea to boost spending on R&D for next-generation cars

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2021 - 12:11       Updated : Apr 16, 2021 - 12:11

Research and development (R&D) projects (Yonhap)
South Korea said Friday it plans to increase investment in research & development (R&D) on key technologies for next-generation vehicles in a bid to help local automakers take the lead in the market.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will spend 367.9 billion won ($328 million) in supporting R&D on next-generation autos this year, up 37 percent from the previous year.

"It is urgent to make an investment in R&D on next-generation vehicles in a preemptive manner as competition has deepened to secure key technology," Hong said at a meeting on innovative growth.

Hong said the government will focus on supporting R&D of six key technologies crucial to developing next-generation cars, including batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, self-driving communications and automotive chips.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. has suspended part of its plants in the country due to a shortage of electronics parts amid a global supply crunch of automotive chips.

President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with business leaders Thursday, vowing strong and various support for the local semiconductor sector. (Yonhap)

