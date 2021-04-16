 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Late NK founder’s birth anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2021 - 11:32       Updated : Apr 16, 2021 - 11:32
A nighttime outdoor ball of North Korean students and youths takes place in Pyongyang on Thursday, in celebration of the birth anniversary of the late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency.

Fireworks light up the sky over Pyongyang on Thursday, in celebration of the birth anniversary of the late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. 

An outdoor ball of North Korean students and youths takes place in Pyongyang on Thursday, in celebration of the birth anniversary of the late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. 

North Korean residents pay tribute in front of the statues of late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and his late son Jong-il in Pyongyang on Thursday, in celebration of the former‘s birth anniversary, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. 

A joint performance of North Korean art troupes takes place in Pyongyang on Thursday, in celebration of the birth anniversary of the late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju attended it. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (in white shirt) and his wife Ri Sol-ju watch a joint performance of North Korean art troupes in Pyongyang on Thursday, in celebration of the birth anniversary of Kim’s late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency.

Ranking North Korean government, ruling party and military officials pay tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Thursday, to honor the birth anniversary of late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in this photo released by then Korean Central News Agency. 

This photo, released by the Korean Central News Agency, shows the statues of the late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and his late son Jong-il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the place on Thursday, to honor his grandfather‘s birth anniversary. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (4th from L) and his wife Ri Sol-ju (3rd from L) pay tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Thursday, to honor the birth anniversary of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. Kim’s younger sister Yo-jong (L) and Jo Yong-won (2nd from L), secretary for organizational affairs of the central committee of the Workers‘ Party, accompanied Kim.

(Photos: KCNA-Yonhap)
