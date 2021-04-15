 Back To Top
National

Nat'l Assembly reports 1st COVID-19 case among lawmakers

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 15, 2021 - 22:18       Updated : Apr 15, 2021 - 22:18

The National Assembly (Yonhap)
The National Assembly (Yonhap)

Rep. Lee Gae-ho of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first virus case among the incumbent lawmakers, the National Assembly said Thursday.
  
Lee underwent COVID-19 testing earlier in the day after one of his secretaries was confirmed to have been infected, it said.
  
Rep. Wi Seong-gon, who came into close contact with Lee, tested negative, and Rep. Lee Won-taeg is set to undergo a test, according to officials. Both are members of the DP.
  
The parliament's disaster management office is conducting disinfection work, and discussions are under way on further measures to prevent infections, they added.
  
"We will fully cooperate with health authorities for contact tracing," DP spokesperson Huh Young said. "We will hold a vote to elect the new floor leader tomorrow as planned while strictly abiding by anti-infection rules."
  
The parliament located in Yeouido, western Seoul, shut down the main hall and other buildings for several days on two occasions last August and September after a visitor and a journalist tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

