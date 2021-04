More than half of unmarried South Koreans in their 30s live with their parents, a report showed, as young people delay marriage amid the economic slowdown.



A total of 54.8 percent of single Koreans in their 30s live with their parents, according to the report from Statistics Korea.



The report showed that 62.3 percent of unmarried people aged between 20 and 44 lived with their parents. (Yonhap)