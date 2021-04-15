 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Authorities to step up safety checks of imported kimchi

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 15, 2021 - 16:46       Updated : Apr 15, 2021 - 16:48
The Ministry of Food and Drug's official speaks during a press briefing held in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Food and Drug's official speaks during a press briefing held in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will introduce measures to ensure the safety of imported kimchi, such as conducting onsite inspections at around 100 kimchi production facilities overseas by 2025, the Ministry of Food and Drug said Thursday.

The move came after a video of a kimchi-processing plant in China went viral in South Korea for exposing its poor hygiene and sanitation conditions. In the clip, a naked man is seen swishing cabbages back and forth through a waist-deep pool of unidentifiable brownish liquid, in what appears to be the process of salting the cabbage. A lot of kimchi consumed in Korea are imported from the country.

The Ministry of Food and Drug said this year it would inspect 26 overseas kimchi factories that sell its products to Korea and 20 sites annually until 2025.

The ministry said it has been keeping track of such foreign food vendors and conducted onsite inspections when safety issues were raised.

Between 2016 and 2019, the ministry conducted onsite inspections of 87 foreign kimchi production facilities, it added.

The ministry noted that it would conduct remote inspections when necessary due to the coronavirus travel restrictions by utilizing various tools, such as smart glasses.

The ministry will also hold meetings with other foreign governments in a bid to convince their kimchi production companies accept HACCP principles. Short for Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points, HACCP is an internationally recognized system of identifying and managing food safety related risks.

The ministry will also strengthen its inspection at the customs clearance stage by asking local authorities to double check the safety of imported food products.

The ministry added that it would review its testing requirements and filter out foreign kimchi producers that should go through a more thorough vetting process.

Meanwhile, the government will also conduct extensive inspections at 1,000 local distributors and restaurants, while requesting authorized agencies to review 250 kimchi products that are currently circulated in the domestic market.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114