 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

[Exclusive] Hana signals entry to digital payment market

Lender applies to register ‘Hana Payments’ as trademark

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Apr 15, 2021 - 14:51       Updated : Apr 15, 2021 - 14:51
Hana Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
Hana Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)


Hana Bank applied for trademark rights to the name “Hana Payments” last month, signaling that it is gearing up to enter the nation’s easy-to-use digital payment market.

Industry sources told The Korea Herald on Thursday that the lender applied to register the name with the Korean Intellectual Property Office on March 19.

This suggests that the lender may soon join the race to offer online-based easy payment solutions, market watchers said. Major financial groups including KB Financial, Shinhan Financial and NH NongHyup have already jumped into the emerging market as part of their digitalization strategies.

The financial institutions offer mobile applications that enable users to make purchases by entering preregistered passwords or scanning their fingerprints. 

Hana’s rivals KB and Shinhan have already launched digital payment services in a market dominated by big tech firms. Naver and Kakao, both nonfinancial companies but first movers in the market, launched payment tools Naver Pay and Kakao Pay, respectively. NH NongHyup is planning to launch a similar system called NH Pay as early as August, officials said.

Though Hana Bank has applied for the trademark, officials say it is Hana Card, the bank’s sister company and a local credit card issuer, leading the Hana Payments project.

“Procedures are underway to launch a new business related to (Hana Payments), but no specific business items have been decided yet. The trademark application is to secure a brand name for future business,” a Hana Card official said. 

South Korea’s mobile payment market, boosted by the contactless boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is growing rapidly.

According to data from the Bank of Korea, Koreans made an average of 1,455 financial transactions via easy-to-use digital payment services last year, up nearly 45 percent on-year.  

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114