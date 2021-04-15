 Back To Top
National

N. Korea slams Japan over renewed claims to Dokdo

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 15, 2021 - 14:44       Updated : Apr 15, 2021 - 14:44

This photo shows Japanese high school textbooks approved by the government on March 30, 2021, which lay territorial claim to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo. (Yonhap)
This photo shows Japanese high school textbooks approved by the government on March 30, 2021, which lay territorial claim to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo. (Yonhap)
North Korea's state media on Thursday slammed Japan over its recent approval of school textbooks renewing its claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, calling the move a "shameless" distortion of history that can never be tolerated.

Last month, a textbook screening committee under Japan's education ministry approved textbooks for high school students, some of which contain Tokyo's territorial claims to Dokdo.

"Japan's scheme to rob us of Dokdo and distort history has become more shameless than ever," the Korean Central News Agency said. "It is a grave situation over which we can never sit on our hands."

KCNA said that Tokyo's distortion of history does not stop in education and it will be used to make its next generations believe that Dokdo is stolen territory that should be retrieved and eventually realize the country's ulterior intention of invading the continent again just as it did decades ago.

KCNA stressed that historical records have provided no evidence that Dokdo was part of Japan's territory, saying that its endless claims to the islets are a "senseless act" that just a wicked robber in disregard of international law can think of. (Yonhap)

Tel : +82-2-727-0114