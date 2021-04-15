LG-GM to launch 2nd US battery factory

LG Energy Solution and General Motors will build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Tennessee, their second in the US, the US automaker’s Korean unit confirmed Thursday.
The new factory will be similar in scope and scale with their first plant, a $2.3 billion facility currently under construction in Ohio. Set for commercial operation next year, the Ohio plant is designed to churn out 35-gigawatt-hours of batteries per year. LGES and GM have set up a joint venture called Ultium Cells for the partnership.
“The Tennessee plant is part of GM’s efforts to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. GM and its brands including Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet will introduce new EV lineups based on the new Ultium platform,” a senior GM Korea official said.
According to LGES, the Tennessee plant will manufacture “next-generation batteries applied with cutting-edge technologies” starting in 2023. The next-generation batteries will have the same NCMA (nickel cobalt manganese aluminum) chemistry but will be more advanced than NCMA batteries from Ohio, which will contain 89-90 percent nickel.
LGES is a leading maker of lithium-ion batteries for EVs that supply to major carmakers including Tesla.
Apart from its partnership with GM, the firm said last month that it would invest more than 5 trillion won ($4.47 billion) on its own and build at least two new plants in the US to establish an independent battery manufacturing capacity worth 70 gigawatt-hours by 2025. Combined with its Michigan factory, the plan would push LGES’ annual production capacity in the US alone to 75 gigawatt-hours.
The South Korean battery maker has already secured 40 percent of the 5-trillion-won investment, after it settled a trade secret dispute with rival SK Innovation last week for 2 trillion won. SK Innovation will pay 1 trillion won in cash and the rest in royalties for LGES’ technologies.
According to Hyundai Motor Securities analyst Kang Dong-jin, Korean battery firms are considering setting up or expanding a production base in the US in response to the US’s reshoring goals.
Under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which took effect this year, automakers will have to certify by 2023 that 75 percent of their components are made in a USCMA country to avoid tariffs in the region. Batteries account for more than 40 percent of the total cost of an EV.
Samsung SDI, which runs a battery pack production facility in Michigan, is also considering the US as one of the potential locations for its planned battery cell production plant.
