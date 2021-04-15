 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Sports

[Photo News] Athletes break a sweat as countdown to Tokyo Olympics begins

By Gha Hee sun
Published : Apr 17, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Apr 17, 2021 - 16:01
With the Tokyo Olympics kicking off in less than 100 days, athletes are buckling down for intense training at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong Province, in the hopes of winning medals. 

According to Gracenote, a US sports data analysis company, South Korea is projected to finish 10th overall at the upcoming Olympics with nine gold medals. To reach this goal, athletes from various disciplines are making their best efforts despite the uncertainties of COVID-19. 

Table tennis players are spotted at practice as they swing their paddles at the training center. 

The national fencing team, going strong since their breakthrough at the 2012 London Olympics, train with diligence and discipline to live up to the standard set by those before them.

By Gha Hee-sun (likza98@heraldcorp.com)  

(Photo: Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114