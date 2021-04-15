[Photo News] Athletes break a sweat as countdown to Tokyo Olympics begins

With the Tokyo Olympics kicking off in less than 100 days, athletes are buckling down for intense training at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong Province, in the hopes of winning medals.



According to Gracenote, a US sports data analysis company, South Korea is projected to finish 10th overall at the upcoming Olympics with nine gold medals. To reach this goal, athletes from various disciplines are making their best efforts despite the uncertainties of COVID-19.





Table tennis players are spotted at practice as they swing their paddles at the training center.



