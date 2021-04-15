 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Tesla's sales nearly quadruple in S. Korea last year

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 15, 2021 - 13:20       Updated : Apr 15, 2021 - 13:20

Tesla Inc.'s Model Y SUV is seen in this photo provided by the Korean branch of the US electric vehicle maker on Feb. 14, 2021. (Tesla Inc.)
Tesla Inc.'s Model Y SUV is seen in this photo provided by the Korean branch of the US electric vehicle maker on Feb. 14, 2021. (Tesla Inc.)
US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.'s sales in South Korea nearly quadrupled last year from a year earlier on rising popularity of its vehicles, its financial statement showed Thursday.

Tesla Korea said in a regulatory filing that it logged 716.2 billion won ($640 million) in sales in the Korean market in 2020, up 295 percent from a year earlier.

Its annual operating profit soared 429 percent on-year to 10.7 billion won, and its net income skyrocketed 507.7 percent to 7.9 billion won, the company said.

According to Seoul-based Carisyou Data Lab, 11,826 Tesla vehicles were sold in 2020, compared with 2,430 units a year earlier. The company did not release its sales data.

Tesla debuted the Model X SUV in the Korean market in 2018 and rolled out the entry-level Model 3 in 2019 to meet growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The automaker in February launched the Model Y compact SUV and vowed to build supercharger stations in 27 spots in the country and expand maintenance centers this year to improve the EV infrastructure.

According to data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association and automakers, Tesla accounted for one-fourth of EV sales in South Korea last year.

The data also showed that imported EV sales reached 15,183 units in 2020, and Tesla represented 77.9 percent of them. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114