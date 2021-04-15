BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2b YouTube views

The music video for the 2019 BTS hit "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" has earned more than 1.2 billion views on YouTube in another milestone for the K-pop dynamo."Boy With Luv," the main track for the seven-piece act's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona," hit 1.2 billion views at 9:48 a.m. on Thursday, according to Big Hit Music, the group's agency.The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's main singles chart and stayed on it for eight consecutive weeks.The EP, which also includes hit track "Mikrokosmos" and "Make It Right" featuring British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, had hit the top spot on Billboard's main albums chart, making BTS the first group since the Beatles to earn three No. 1s in less than a year.BTS now has three music videos that have been watched more than a billion times. Its 2018 release "DNA" has earned 1.2 billion views, while Billboard-topping hit "Dynamite" recently broke 1 billion views. (Yonhap)