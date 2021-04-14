[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Seobok

(Korea)

Opened April 15

Science fiction

Directed by Lee Yong-joo



Ki-hun (Gong Yoo) is a former intelligence agent. One day, he receives his last mission from the director of the intelligence agency (Cho Woo-jin), to move Seo-bok (Park Bo-gum) -- the first-ever human clone, who possesses the secret to eternal life -- to a safe location. Seo-bok has never known life outside of the laboratory and was raised by Lim Se-eun (Jang Young-nam).







Nobody

(US)

Opened April 7

Comedy

Directed by Ilya Naishuller



Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is a seemingly ordinary man. Hutch does his best both at work and home, but he and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), have not been intimate in years, and his son has no respect for him as a father. One night, a man and woman break into his house. Instead of stopping the burglars, Hutch lets them get away, worsening his relationship with his family.









Book of Fish

(Korea)

Opened March 31

Drama

Directed by Lee Joon-ik



Jeong Yak-jeon (Seol Gyeong-gu), a leading scholar from the late Joseon era, is sent into exile for accepting Christianity and other Western ideas. He arrives on Heuksando, a remote island off the coast of South Jeolla Province, and meets a young fisherman named Chang-dae (Byun Yo-han). With some help from Chang-dae, Jeong starts writing a book about animals and plants living in the ocean.









Minari

(US)

Opened March 3

Drama

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung



A South Korean immigrant family of four -- dad Jacob (Steven Yeun), mom Monica (Han Ye-ri), son David (Alan S. Kim) and daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) -- gets a fresh start in rural Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. One day, Monica’s mother, Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung), comes to America to live with the family and take care of the two kids while Jacob and Monica are out at work.