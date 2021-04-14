[Today’s K-pop] BTS sets record with 10m streams on Oricon

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS ranked the highest on Oricon’s weekly streaming chart with “Film Out,” according to the latest tally that came out on Wednesday.



The band’s newest Japanese single amassed over 11.67 million streams last week, becoming its second song with more than 10 million weekly streaming on the chart after last year’s “Dynamite.” This is the first time ever a male artist had two songs with over 10 million weekly streams, according to the Japanese tally.



“Film Out” is a collaborative work with Japanese band Back Number and a theme song for the Japanese movie adaptation of hit Korean television drama “Signal.” Since it was released on April 2, it has been setting records: ranking No. 1 four times on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart; topping its weekly digital singles chart; and amassing close to 30 million views on YouTube with the music video, the highest among those of the septet’s Japanese songs.



The song will be included in “BTS, The Best,” the artists’ best-of Japanese album that will come out in June.



DAY6 gives taste of upcoming EP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



DAY6 revealed parts of lyrics and instrumental sounds from its new songs with a snippet on Wednesday.



“On The Cloud” is a song based on Jae’s experience, how he learned to change the angle of thoughts, turning a painful memory to happy recollection. He thought of a friend who died a long time ago after suffering a lot from a heart condition, he said of the lyrics.



Meantime, Wonpil co-wrote the words and melody for “One” and wanted to share strong energy. He picked the part that translates into “Nothing can hurt, not even a scratch, no matter how rough the road is” as his favorite.



The songs are fifth and sixth tracks respectively from the band’s seventh EP, “The Book of Us: Negentropy - Chaos Swallowed Up in Love” that will be released next week. It completes the “book” series that has spanned over two years. It has been about a year since the sixth EP “The Demon.”



Kang Daniel’s new video tops 10m views in 12 hours





(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)



Kang Daniel’s music video for “Antidote” surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in 12 hours since release, said agency Konnect Entertainment on Tuesday.



This is his personal record as his previous single “Paranoia” took 49 hours to make past the milestone.



With the new EP “Yellow” and the title track, he landed at the top of iTunes albums chart and songs chart in seven and four regions, respectively and ranked high in many countries.



“Yellow” is the third and last installment of his color-themed EP series and the musician participated in writing lyrics and melodies for all five tracks, including “Paranoia,” reflecting on his own experience. It narrates through duality, contradiction and twists thus exudes rather dark ambience baring his soul through mainly alternative R&B tunes.



He will perform “Antidote” for the first time on Thursday at a television music chart show.



Stray Kids 1st Japanese single earns ‘gold disc’ endorsement





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)