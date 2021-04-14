Pro-NK paper slams Japan's decision to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

A protestor wearing a mask depicting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga simulates the disposal of radioactive water into the ocean during a rally in front of the Japanese Consulate in the southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday, as environmental activists criticize Japan for its decision the previous day to discharge water containing radioactive materials stored at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan. (Yonhap)

A pro-North Korea newspaper on Wednesday denounced Japan's decision to dump contaminated water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, calling it a "crime against humanity."



Tokyo earlier announced a plan to release more than 1.2 million tons radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean amid criticism from its local fishery industry and neighboring countries.



"It is a crime against humanity to justify themselves for reasons of cost when they have other options that don't involve releasing the water," the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan, said.



The paper also slammed the United States for defending Japan despite the risk it poses to the safety of people in neighboring countries.



The US Department of State on Tuesday expressed support for Japan's decision saying that it "appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards."



"It's a dirty trick they're playing ahead of the US-Japan summit to tie down the Japanese government in their strategy against China," the paper said.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday expressed "great concern" over Japan's decision during a meeting with Japan's new ambassador here, Koichi Aiboshi, after receiving credentials from him. (Yonhap)