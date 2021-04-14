 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea adopts slogan, key symbols for P4G Seoul Summit

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 15:46       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 15:46

This image, provided by the foreign ministry, shows a key symbol of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit that South Korea plans to host virtually on May 30-31. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
This image, provided by the foreign ministry, shows a key symbol of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit that South Korea plans to host virtually on May 30-31. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korea adopted a slogan and key symbols for next month's virtual summit on green growth and sustainable development, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, stepping up publicity efforts for the successful hosting of the event.

The Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit is scheduled to take place on May 30-31, as Seoul seeks to highlight its commitment to the global fight against climate change.

Its preparatory committee adopted "Green We Go, Change We Make" as the slogan to highlight the importance of action by all people at home and abroad to contribute to the efforts to combat climate change, the ministry said.

The committee adopted two symbols. One visualizes five themes of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) -- food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and circular economy -- while the other carries Inwang Jesaekdo, a renowned painting of Mount Inwang in Seoul from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

The committee has also opened an official homepage for the summit (2021p4g-seoulsummit.kr). (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114