S. Korea adopts slogan, key symbols for P4G Seoul Summit

This image, provided by the foreign ministry, shows a key symbol of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit that South Korea plans to host virtually on May 30-31. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korea adopted a slogan and key symbols for next month's virtual summit on green growth and sustainable development, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, stepping up publicity efforts for the successful hosting of the event.



The Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit is scheduled to take place on May 30-31, as Seoul seeks to highlight its commitment to the global fight against climate change.



Its preparatory committee adopted "Green We Go, Change We Make" as the slogan to highlight the importance of action by all people at home and abroad to contribute to the efforts to combat climate change, the ministry said.



The committee adopted two symbols. One visualizes five themes of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) -- food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and circular economy -- while the other carries Inwang Jesaekdo, a renowned painting of Mount Inwang in Seoul from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).



The committee has also opened an official homepage for the summit (2021p4g-seoulsummit.kr). (Yonhap)