 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

FKI kicks off ESG alliance, names Samyang chief as chairman

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 17:10       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 17:34
Kim Yoon, chairman of Samyang Holdings (FKI)
Kim Yoon, chairman of Samyang Holdings (FKI)
The Federation of Korean Industries, one of the leading business representations here, said Wednesday that it has launched an organization solely dedicated to dealing with environmental, social, and governance issues.

The role of the new organization, named “K-ESG Alliance,” will be to share ESG-related information with member companies and hold ESG conferences for global investors, officials said.

The alliance will be led by Kim Yoon, chairman of Samyang Holdings, the holding unit of food, chemical, and medicine operator Samyang Group.

The alliance is slated to kick off next month and hold its regular quarterly meeting thereafter.

“We chose the term ‘alliance’ in order to encourage even non-member companies to participate (in the ESG agenda) and to facilitate cooperation with international organizations,” an FKI official said.

Out of the nation’s top 10 business groups, seven have either established a separate organization to be in charge of ESG agendas or expanded their conventional bodies to address the issues, according to the FKI.

LG Group and Hyundai Heavy Industries Group are set to follow suit within the first half of this year.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114