Entertainment

Jung Yong-hwa to release Chinese EP in collaboration with JJ Lin, R3hab

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 14:32       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 14:32
This composite photo, provided by Warner Music Taiwan, shows JJ Lin, Jung Yong-hwa and R3hab. (Warner Music Taiwan)
South Korean singer-actor Jung Yong-hwa will release a Chinese EP, which includes songs he worked on with Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin and Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3hab, his agency said Wednesday.

Titled "Stay in Touch," the four-track album is set for release on June 22, the 31-year-old singer's birthday, according to FNC Entertainment.

Ahead of the release, Jung will first drop the single "Checkmake" (R3hab Remix) on Friday. FNC explained R3hab worked on an EDM version of the song that Jung and JJ Lin sang together.

The top-tier DJ was quoted saying that he enjoys collaborating with people from around the world, noting how the vocals for the song came from Asia and the mixing was done in Europe.

Jung thanked him for the collaboration, saying how he has always liked R3hab's music and wanted to experiment with music of a similar style.

Jung debuted in 2009 as the leader and lead vocalist of rock band CNBLUE. He has since appeared in several TV series, like "You're Beautiful" and "The Three Musketeers." (Yonhap)
