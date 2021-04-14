KIS Jeju students to advance to top-tier universities globally as school enters 10th year

Korea International School, Jeju Campus, has achieved a high level of excellence in its 10th year with the vast majority of its senior students earning admission to prestigious global universities.The school announced Wednesday that students from this year’s graduating class -- KIS Jeju’s sixth -- had been admitted to top-tier universities in the United States, including Ivy League schools such as Columbia University and Cornell University, as well as Johns Hopkins University, Washington University in St. Louis and Vanderbilt University.The list also includes University of California, Los Angeles, UC Berkeley, Emory University, the University of Michigan, the University of Southern California, Carnegie Mellon University and New York University.Other students graduating this year gained admission to the University of Toronto, McGill University, King’s College London, Imperial College London, Edinburgh University, the University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the school added.Some students are planning to apply for early admission in September to colleges in Korea. The results will be announced near the end of this year.KIS Jeju said it is certified as an authorized educational institution by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, so its students can advance to institutions both in and out of Korea.The international school said its differentiated curriculum and comprehensive college counseling services have enabled its students to achieve outstanding college admissions results. Its educational philosophy, focused on self-driven study instead of competition, has also helped students stay self-motivated.“This is the outcome of an education that helps students achieve academic success by managing their own time, maintaining academic integrity and collaborating with others on top of a rigorous curriculum,” said Ben Wilkins, KIS Jeju’s high school principal, in a statement.“We are working to have our students stay independent and successful at universities in foreign countries, including the US, and later on become talented global citizens contributing to society with the knowledge they gained from their four years in high school.”KIS Jeju offers 26 Advanced Placement courses and is the only provider of the AP Capstone program on Jeju Island. Some 90 percent of students who completed the AP Capstone program last year earned top scores in their AP courses, the school said.The international school is now accepting applications for a new cohort of students to start school later this year.