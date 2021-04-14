 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

KIS Jeju students to advance to top-tier universities globally as school enters 10th year

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 13:51       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 14:55
Students at the Korean International School, Jeju Campus, attend their graduation ceremony. (KIS Jeju)
Students at the Korean International School, Jeju Campus, attend their graduation ceremony. (KIS Jeju)
Korea International School, Jeju Campus, has achieved a high level of excellence in its 10th year with the vast majority of its senior students earning admission to prestigious global universities.

The school announced Wednesday that students from this year’s graduating class -- KIS Jeju’s sixth -- had been admitted to top-tier universities in the United States, including Ivy League schools such as Columbia University and Cornell University, as well as Johns Hopkins University, Washington University in St. Louis and Vanderbilt University.

The list also includes University of California, Los Angeles, UC Berkeley, Emory University, the University of Michigan, the University of Southern California, Carnegie Mellon University and New York University.

Other students graduating this year gained admission to the University of Toronto, McGill University, King’s College London, Imperial College London, Edinburgh University, the University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the school added.

Some students are planning to apply for early admission in September to colleges in Korea. The results will be announced near the end of this year.

KIS Jeju said it is certified as an authorized educational institution by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, so its students can advance to institutions both in and out of Korea.

The international school said its differentiated curriculum and comprehensive college counseling services have enabled its students to achieve outstanding college admissions results. Its educational philosophy, focused on self-driven study instead of competition, has also helped students stay self-motivated.

“This is the outcome of an education that helps students achieve academic success by managing their own time, maintaining academic integrity and collaborating with others on top of a rigorous curriculum,” said Ben Wilkins, KIS Jeju’s high school principal, in a statement.

“We are working to have our students stay independent and successful at universities in foreign countries, including the US, and later on become talented global citizens contributing to society with the knowledge they gained from their four years in high school.”

KIS Jeju offers 26 Advanced Placement courses and is the only provider of the AP Capstone program on Jeju Island. Some 90 percent of students who completed the AP Capstone program last year earned top scores in their AP courses, the school said.

The international school is now accepting applications for a new cohort of students to start school later this year.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114