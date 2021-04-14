Samsung, LG win dozens of awards at int'l design competitions

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's BESPOKE AX9000N air purifier that won the Gold Award honor at this year's International Forum (iF) Design Award. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

South Korea's two major electronics firms -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- said Wednesday they have won dozens of honors at renowned international design competitions with their products.



Samsung, the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, said it has received a record 71 accolades at the International Forum (iF) Design Award 2021.



The company said it won 36 prizes for product design, which include two Gold Award honors for its BESPOKE AX9000N air purifier and BESPOKE City Color edition panel collection, 10 for professional concepts, 11 for communication design, five for packing design and nine for the user experience, user interface and service design category.



Its award-winning products included the QLED 8K TV, the Premiere projector and the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones.



LG said it received 31 accolades at this year's Red Dot Award for its home appliances including air purifiers and refrigerators.



Products from the LG Objet Collection, its new home appliance line offering enhanced customization options, won a total of six awards at the competition, with recognition in the materials and surfaces category for their implementation of color, material and finish, according to LG.



At the iF Design Award, LG said it collected 28 accolades for its products including its home brew machine, wearable air purifier and Micro LED signage.



The iF, Red Dot and International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) are considered the top three design excellence competitions in the industry, with judges not only assessing design and performance but also quality of materials and overall practicality of the products. (Yonhap)