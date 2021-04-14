 Back To Top
National

Navy officer, 3 Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 10:29       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 10:29
People receive coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic in front of Seoul Station on March 26, 2021. (Yonhap)
People receive coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic in front of Seoul Station on March 26, 2021. (Yonhap)
A Navy officer and three Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The Navy officer in Incheon, west of Seoul, was found to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine after a family member was confirmed infected, according to the ministry.

The Army soldiers -- one each in the central city of Nonsan; Goyang, just north of Seoul; and Namyangju, northeast of the capital -- were infected with the virus after vacation.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 684.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 731 additional cases Wednesday, the most in over three months as cluster infections continued to pop up across the country. The total caseload rose to 111,419. (Yonhap)

