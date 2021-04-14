 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

NK propaganda website denounces S. Korea's weapon purchase plan as preparation for invasion

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 10:19       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 10:19

An AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter of the South Korean Army fires a rocket during a joint drill with the US military at a training field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, on April 26, 2017. (Yonhap)
An AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter of the South Korean Army fires a rocket during a joint drill with the US military at a training field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, on April 26, 2017. (Yonhap)
A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday denounced South Korea's recent decision to deploy new attack helicopters and destroyers as part of preparations for a long-sought invasion of the North.

Last month, South Korea announced that it will import around 36 large combat choppers by 2028 and build next-generation Aegis-equipped destroyers as part of efforts to beef up its national defense capability.

"The South Korean military is focused recklessly on strengthening its armed forces now," Meari, a North Korean propaganda website, said. "It aims to accelerate its long-sought preparations for a northward invasion."

The website criticized South Korea for being hypocritical in talking about "peace" in front but seeking to hurt its compatriots in the North whenever possible.

The website also denounced Seoul's weapon purchase plan as an "inhumane" act that will cost an astronomical amount of money at a time when more attention should be placed on the "abject" reality caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114