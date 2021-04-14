 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on eased inflation woes, job data

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 09:30       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 09:35
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday on eased inflation woes and better-than-expected job data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 3.86 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,172.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors' sentiment improved after the country reported the first job additions in 13 months in March in the latest sign that the employment market is recovering.

Also, overnight advances in the US stock market boosted appetite for risky assets.

In Seoul, blue-chip shares traded mixed across the board.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.36 percent, while LG Electronics jumped 2.54 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.08 percent.

SK Innovation lost 0.72 percent, after it rallied for the second straight session after reaching a last-minute settlement in a bitter US trade dispute with LG Chem-owned LG Energy Solution earlier this week.

Top mobile carrier SK Telecom fell 1.83 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,121.85 won against the US dollar, up 4.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
