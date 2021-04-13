 Back To Top
Business

Black Yak launches free hiking shoes rental service for foreigners

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 13, 2021 - 17:27       Updated : Apr 13, 2021 - 17:27
Rental service users look at hiking shoes offered at a Black Yak store in Ui-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Black Yak)
Rental service users look at hiking shoes offered at a Black Yak store in Ui-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Black Yak)

Black Yak is launching a rental service providing free hiking shoes for foreigners as part of its “Together Mountain” campaign, in partnership with the Gangbuk-gu Office in Seoul, the Korean outdoor clothing brand said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Black Yak Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kang Tae-sun and Gangbuk-gu Council Chairman Park Gyeom-su held the opening ceremony of the rental shop, located inside the Black Yak Ui-dong branch near Bukhansan Ui Station on the Ui-Sinseol Line.

Hiking shoes are prepared in sizes up to 290 millimeters. Users can choose the size and color of the shoes they want via an online booking system on Naver, then pick them up from the Black Yak outlet.

Users are also offered a 50 percent discount on Black Yak insole products and socks, the company said.

The rental service is a pilot program, running only from April to May and September to November this year, it added. In the April-May season, it will be open three days a week, from Friday through Sunday.

Black Yak will operate the rental shop while Gangbuk-gu will be in charge of the washing and sterilization of the shoes, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
