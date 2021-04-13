Samsung Card presents AI-powered customer analysis at Nvidia forum

Samsung Card’s credit cards (Samsung Card)
Credit card issuer Samsung Card said Tuesday that it has delivered a presentation on how it is using artificial intelligence in marketing and customer analysis at an online tech conference held by chipmaker Nvidia.
The online Nvidia GPU Technology Conference, which began in 2009, is an event where developers, researchers, and officials from private companies around the world share trends and information on AI, machine learning and supercomputing technologies.
In its online presentation available during the conference running from April 12-16, the South Korean credit card company talks about how it used Nvidia’s graphic processing unit chips when building its AI-powered marketing schemes.
Among the participants for this year’s conference are Google, Facebook and Uber. South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor and telecom firm SK Telecom also delivered keynote speeches during the event to talk about applications of graphic chips and their respective cutting-edge AI technology.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
)