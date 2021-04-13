NK could up the ante in time for founder’s birthday

Speculations are rising that Pyongyang could up the ante with further military provocations as it marks a major national holiday this week, following up on its recent missile launches, experts say.
Thursday marks the birthday of Kim Il-sung, the country’s founder and the late grandfather of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Known in the North as the Day of the Sun, it is one of the country’s most important national holidays. As a show of force, military parades are typically held on the day, as well as other cultural events. The regime has also repeatedly staged provocations on, or around the holiday.
Some of the major military actions since Kim Jong-un took power include when Pyongyang launched the Unha-3 rocket in April 2012, though it failed and broke apart after liftoff. On April 15, 2016, the North conducted its first test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. A year after, the North held a massive military parade and fired ballistic missiles almost on a weekly basis. Last year, the regime reportedly fired cruise missiles into sea on the eve of the holiday.
This year, the North could flex its military muscle yet again, possibly revealing a new 3,000-ton submarine -- which can carry three submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
According to Yonhap News Agency on Sunday, intelligence authorities in Korea and the US believe the North has completed building the large submarine unveiled in July 2019, and the regime is currently weighing the right time to bring it out for a “strategic effect,” also to maximize pressure against Washington.
The report added the North could launch an SLBM from the new submarine as well.
The assessment comes as a satellite image revealed by a US think tank showed signs of activity at the North’s main shipyard for developing SLBMs, indicating that an impending test could be likely.
According to 38 North, a missile canister for the submersible missile test barge in its Sinpo South Shipyard has likely been removed, possibly for maintenance or for the replacement of a new canister or launch frame to accommodate larger SLBMs.
“There is a possibility that North Korea will unveil its new submarine on or around the holiday to display its military might,” said Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University. “Kim Il-sung’s birthday is a very important holiday for Kim Jong-un to prove his legitimacy to the people, and with the country in a dire situation, military strength is the only area he could showcase.”
Park, however, ruled out the likelihood of an SLBM launch, as it would constitute crossing a “red line” of firing medium- or long-range ballistic missiles, that could draw condemnation from not only Washington but also Beijing.
On Monday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it is closely monitoring North Korea’s military moves in coordination with the US amid signs of activities in Sinpo, and maintains a readiness posture while keeping various possibilities in mind.
Meanwhile, Kim Dong-yeob, a professor at Kyungnam University’s North Korean studies school, said Pyongyang will continue to amp up military tension in the coming months, by developing and testing advanced weapons as it declared at the party congress in January, but as to the exact timing, it is uncertain.
“At the party congress, North Korea outlined its weapons roadmap in detail, including plans to develop tactical nuclear weapons, military reconnaissance satellites and ballistic missiles,” Kim said.
He added that it would continue to go its own way with less regard to its relations with the South, possibility of sanctions relief from the US, while rolling out weapons and escalating tension.
“But the timing of the release will be largely dependent on how ready and complete the arsenals are,” he said.
Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, also echoed Kim’s views.
“There’s a chance of provocation from the North, but it has to consider many aspects first, including its difficult economic situation and its relation with China,” said Shin, adding the provocation could be at a less-intensive level, as more advanced intercontinental ballistic missile and SLBM launches require confidence in its technology.
Analysts are also closely watching how North Korea will react to a planned US congressional hearing on South Korea’s recent bill that penalizes activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea, that also coincides with the Day of the Sun in North Korea.
The revision to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, which prohibits sending propaganda leaflets and other materials across the border, took effect last month, amid severe backlash from human rights advocates and Washington that Seoul is undermining free speech.
The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, a bipartisan body in the House of Representatives that promotes, defends and advocates human rights, is set to convene a hearing on the “freedom of expression on the Korean Peninsula,” with five witnesses whom are vocal on North Korea’s human rights violations.
The hearing is expected to openly condemn human rights abuses in North Korea, which Pyongyang flatly denies. It will also likely take aim at the South Korean government for the recent bill and its reluctance to tackle rights abuses, which critics say was not to jeopardize Seoul’s efforts toward engagement with Pyongyang.
North Korea could protest further, considering it is very sensitive to criticism over its human rights condition, viewing them as an attack on its leadership, analysts say.
“The North will most likely refute any human rights allegation,” said Kim of Kyungnam University, adding the regime will likely rebuke the hearing in retaliation.
Jeong Se-hyun, a former unification minister and who serves as executive vice chairperson of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, on Monday accused the commission’s intention as “impure” for holding the hearing in time for the North’s holiday, which would likely be seen as provoking the North and influence Washington’s ongoing policy review on Pyongyang.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)