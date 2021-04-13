Osmo Vanska’s 2021 SPO season to begin with Sibelius

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vanska (Kang Tae-uk/SPO)



The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra’s music director, Osmo Vanska, will deliver his first performance of the 2021 season Thursday and Friday at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul.



At this week’s performances, the orchestra will present Bartok’s “Dance Suite,” Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39, and Eotvos’ “Speaking Drums” for percussion solo and orchestra, featuring percussionist Bak Hye-ji, under the baton of Vanska.



After performing the Hungarian composer Bartok’s playful “Dance Suite” inspired by authentic Hungarian folk music and melodies from Turkey, Romania and the Middle East, Vanska, a Sibelius specialist, will lead the orchestra for the Finnish composer’s first symphony.



Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1 is characterized by its second movement, inspired by Finnish folk music.



The Finnish conductor and the Minnesota Orchestra’s recording of Sibelius’ symphonies No. 1 and No. 4 won the annual award from the German Record Critics’ Award Association in 2013 and the Grammy for best orchestral performance in 2014.



Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vanska (Kang Tae-uk/SPO)