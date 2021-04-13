Army vows to speed up establishment of 'dronebot' combat system

This photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on Sept. 15, 2020, shows a test of a drone for combat purposes. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration )

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin vowed Tuesday to accelerate the establishment of a drone robot-based combat system to enhance its capabilities in evolving battle environments.



"The dronebot combat system will be one of the Army's core capabilities in the future. We will strive further for its early deployment in close cooperation with the government, related industries and the academic circle," Nam said during a forum on military drones held at the military headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong.



Initially, the Army eyed 2030 as its target year for putting into operation the advanced combat system, and worked to deploy drones for reconnaissance, attack and support purposes to all squad-level units, according to officers.



The dronebot combat system project is one of the Army's key plans to develop "next-generation game changers" by maximizing advance science and technologies. As part of such efforts, the Army created the first drone combat unit in September 2018.



Other tasks include the development of laser systems, stealth technologies, quantum mechanics, biomimetics, artificial intelligence and next-generation warrior platforms, the Army said. (Yonhap)