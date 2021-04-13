[News Focus] US nationals overtake Chinese in inbound visitors

Travelers participate in an event hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization at Seomun Market in Daegu in 2015. (KTO)



SEJONG – Chinese travelers were the largest group of foreign visitors to South Korea by nationality before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.



But state data shows that the rankings in foreign visitor numbers have changed in recent months: The US accounted for the largest portion of inbound visitors among foreign nationals.



According to the Korea Immigration Service, the number of inbound travelers from China was 20,938 (including 6,095 ethnic Koreans residing in China) during the January-February period of this year. This marked a 96.7 percent decline from 626,170, tallied during the corresponding period in 2020.



In contrast, the number of visitors from the US reached 30,475 from January-February of this year, outnumbering Chinese visitors by more than 9,500. In addition, the decrease in the number of US travelers stood at 75.8 percent on-year.



A research analyst estimated that the reversal could be attributable to the disparity in the number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea, China and the US.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)