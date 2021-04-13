 Back To Top
National

Two Army members test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2021 - 10:45       Updated : Apr 13, 2021 - 10:45
An Army soldier gets tested before returning to the base. (Yonhap)
An Army soldier gets tested before returning to the base. (Yonhap)
An Army officer and a soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of infections among service members across the nation.

The officer stationed in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan was confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms while on vacation, according to the ministry.

The soldier of an Army unit in the eastern city of Wonju also underwent a COVID-19 test after coming into close contact with a civilian, who later tested positive, during his vacation, and was found to have contracted the virus, it added.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 680.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 542 more COVID-19 cases, including 528 local infections, raising the total caseload to 110,688, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)

