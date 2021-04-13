Outgoing US Indo-Pacific commander awarded top medal from S. Korea

The captured image from the website of the US Senate Armed Services Committee shows Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, speaking at a hearing in Washington. (US Senate Armed Services Committee)

South Korea on Tuesday awarded Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, one of the country's highest medals for his contribution to the alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula, the defense ministry said.



Defense Minister Suh Wook presented the Tongil Medal of the Order of National Security Merit to the outgoing commander on behalf of the government during a ceremony held at the ministry building in Seoul, according to the ministry.



Davidson arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day stay as part of his final Asia swing, officials said. After around three years of service, he is to be replaced by Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the Pacific Fleet.



"Since his inauguration in May 2018, Davidson has supported the Korea-US alliance with deep trust, and has managed tense situations in the region in a stable manner so as to play a great role in militarily backing diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a permanent peace," the ministry said in a release.



The award ceremony was also attended by Won In-choul, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), and the US Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams.



After the ceremony, Davidson will have talks with Minister Suh, the JCS chief and other major figures, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)