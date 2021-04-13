 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Outgoing US Indo-Pacific commander awarded top medal from S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2021 - 10:19       Updated : Apr 13, 2021 - 10:19
The captured image from the website of the US Senate Armed Services Committee shows Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, speaking at a hearing in Washington. (US Senate Armed Services Committee)
The captured image from the website of the US Senate Armed Services Committee shows Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, speaking at a hearing in Washington. (US Senate Armed Services Committee)
South Korea on Tuesday awarded Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, one of the country's highest medals for his contribution to the alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula, the defense ministry said.

Defense Minister Suh Wook presented the Tongil Medal of the Order of National Security Merit to the outgoing commander on behalf of the government during a ceremony held at the ministry building in Seoul, according to the ministry.

Davidson arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day stay as part of his final Asia swing, officials said. After around three years of service, he is to be replaced by Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the Pacific Fleet.

"Since his inauguration in May 2018, Davidson has supported the Korea-US alliance with deep trust, and has managed tense situations in the region in a stable manner so as to play a great role in militarily backing diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a permanent peace," the ministry said in a release.

The award ceremony was also attended by Won In-choul, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), and the US Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams.

After the ceremony, Davidson will have talks with Minister Suh, the JCS chief and other major figures, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114