 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on hopes of earnings hike

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2021 - 09:33       Updated : Apr 13, 2021 - 09:33
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors pin their hopes on a fast global economic rebound ahead of the earnings season.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.6 point, or 0.56 percent, to 3,153.19 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks got off to a strong start despite increased valuation pressure as brokerages projected strong quarterly performances by local big-name companies.

Investors are also relieved by the US Federal Reserve chairman's overnight comments that a rate hike within this year is unlikely.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.09 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver lost 0.65 percent, but leading carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.66 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 1.71 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.13 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,124.65 won to the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114