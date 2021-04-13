Seoul stocks open higher on hopes of earnings hike

Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors pin their hopes on a fast global economic rebound ahead of the earnings season.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.6 point, or 0.56 percent, to 3,153.19 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Stocks got off to a strong start despite increased valuation pressure as brokerages projected strong quarterly performances by local big-name companies.



Investors are also relieved by the US Federal Reserve chairman's overnight comments that a rate hike within this year is unlikely.



In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.09 percent.



Internet portal giant Naver lost 0.65 percent, but leading carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.66 percent.



Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 1.71 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.13 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,124.65 won to the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)