Kosdaq sees 1st close above 1,000 points in 20 years

Kosdaq Listed Companies Association Chairman Chang Kyeong-ho (front row, second from left), Korea Exchange Chairman Sohn Byung-doo (front row, center), Korea Financial Investment Association Chairman Na Jae-chul (front row, fourth from left) and officials from the market operator celebrate South Korea’s tech-heavy Kosdaq’s closing above 1,000 points for the first time since Sept. 2000 at Korea Exchange’s Seoul office on Monday. (KRX)