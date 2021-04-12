[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to come out with 1st LP in May





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream will return with its first studio album titled “Hot Sauce” on May 10, said label SM Entertainment on Monday.



The album will consist of ten tracks, including same-titled focus track, and will span across genres.



The subunit of NCT originally debuted as a group of teenagers -- Mark, Renjun, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung -- and Mark left the team when he turned 20 in 2018. The company changed the rule, though, and he will return for the first LP, for the first time since the second EP “We Go Up.”



It has been about a year since the band’s previous EP “Reload” that topped major charts at home and abroad. It ranked No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in 51 regions and with it, NCT Dream was included in Billboard’s 21 Under 21 for third consecutive year, a first for an Asian musician. It also came as first on Billboard’s emerging artists list in 2020.



The Boyz’ Sunwoo gifts song to celebrate birthday





(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)



Sunwoo of The Boyz unveiled a self-written song to mark his birthday.

He gave fans a taste of the solo song called “Berry” during a livestream on Naver’s V Live and released the full version via SoundCloud on Monday as a gift to his fans.



The pop ballad sings of a boy who dreams a fairytale-like dream as he falls in love.



“As we live through repetitive lives, we get more used to reason than dreams,” said the idol, “But this expresses how we can be innocent like children when it comes to love.”



The Boyz recently celebrated the third anniversary of the birth of its official fandom. It is currently competing against other boy bands in Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War” and came in second in the face-off. It was the winner of the first season of the competition, “Road To Kingdom,” last year.



NU’EST reveals title track for upcoming 2nd LP





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



NU’EST shared the list of songs from its forthcoming album “Romanticize” on Monday.



The band will be coming out with its second studio album in a week and the title track will be “Inside Out.” According to the song list agency Pledis Entertainment uploaded on its SNS account, the album will consist of ten tracks.



Baekho and JR participated in writing the lyrics for “Inside Out,” a chill house tune based on minimal track sounds. Baekho also had his hands on the melody.



It has been seven years since the five-piece act put out a full-length album and each of the members have a solo track: Minhyun’s “Earphone,” Baekho’s “Need It,” JR’s “Doom Doom,” Ren’s “Rocket Rocket,” and Aron’s that roughly translates into “Suffer.”



Aron, however, will not be able to fully participate in the promotion activities due to anxiety issues, according to the statement the agency put on the website.



ITZY heats up expectations for new EP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)