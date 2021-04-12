 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Posco Q1 operating earnings up 120% to W1.55tr

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2021 - 14:15       Updated : Apr 12, 2021 - 14:50
Posco’s headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul. (Yonhap)
Posco’s headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's leading steelmaker POSCO estimated Monday its operating profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year earlier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit for the January-March quarter jumped to 1.55 trillion won ($1.4 billion) from 705.3 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide details on what drove up the operating profit.

Sales rose 9.9 percent to 15.99 trillion won in the first quarter from 14.55 trillion won a year ago, it said.

The company plans to release its final quarterly results later this month.(Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114