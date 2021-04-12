 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins W227b in orders for 3 ships

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2021 - 11:40       Updated : Apr 12, 2021 - 11:40
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Monday, shows a LPG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. a unit of KSOE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Monday, shows a LPG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. a unit of KSOE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has obtained a combined 227 billion won ($202 million) worth of orders to build three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

Under the deal with an Asian company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will deliver two 86,000-cubic meter LPG carriers starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.

Another deal with an Oceanian company calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., another KSOE unit, to deliver a 40,000-cubic meter LPG carrier by the second half of 2023.

KSOE has bagged orders for 62 percent of LPG carriers ordered globally this year, the company said. (Yonhap)
