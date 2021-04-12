BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event

This file photo, provided by Big Hit Music on March 13, 2021, shows BTS performing in the charity concert "Music On a Mission." (Big Hit Music)

Global K-pop dynamite BTS is set to hold "Bang Bang Con 21," the latest in a series of streaming events for fans amid the ongoing pandemic, its management agency said Monday.



The online event will be streamed on the seven-piece act's official YouTube channel Bangtan TV starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to Big Hit Music.



The show will include clips of past concerts and fan events, including "2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode 1. BTS Begins," "BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop]" held in the South Korean port city of Busan in June 2019 and "BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'" held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in May 2019.



BTS has held several online streaming events under the brand Bang Bang Con. In April last year, the band showcased a concert and clips from fan meetings in a two-day streaming event that drew more than 50 million views in 24 hours.



In June, the band held its first paid online gig "Bang Bang Con: The Live," which attracted around 756,600 viewers from 107 countries. (Yonhap)