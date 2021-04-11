 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

'MIC Drop' becomes 5th BTS video to top 900m views

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 11, 2021 - 16:07       Updated : Apr 11, 2021 - 16:07

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on Sunday, marks 900 million YouTube views for the BTS music video
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on Sunday, marks 900 million YouTube views for the BTS music video "MIC Drop." (Big Hit Music)
The music video for a remix of the 2017 BTS hit "MIC Drop" has earned 900 million views on YouTube, becoming the group's fifth song to reach the milestone, its agency said Sunday.

YouTube views for the "MIC Drop" remix, uploaded in November 2017, reached the milestone at around 9:21 a.m. Sunday, according to Big Hit Music.

The record was reached only three days after the K-pop superstar's "Fake Love," the main track for the seven-piece act's third full album "Love Yourself: Tear," topped 900 million views on YouTube.

The band's other global hits "DNA," "Boy With Luv" and "Dynamite" also surpassed the 900 million threshold earlier.

"MIC Drop" is a track that was originally included in the BTS album "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" that dropped in September 2017. Two months later, a remix by American DJ and producer Steve Aoki was released.

The remix version debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the main singles chart for 10 consecutive weeks. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114