BNP Paribas, Shin & Kim holds ESG financing webinar

From left: Kwon Yong-kwon, head of the debt capital markets division at BNP Paribas Securities Korea, Lee Ji-sun, leader of Posco’s ESG group, Choi Jin-suk, fund manager at Korea Investment Corp., and Song Soo-Young, a partner at Shin & Kim, speak during an online seminar on ESG financing and investment jointly held by BNP Paribas South Korea and Shin & Kim, Tuesday. (BNP Paribas South Korea)