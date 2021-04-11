Busan holds first art fair of the year on a grand scale

A portrait of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark by Andy Warhol, part of his “Reigning Queens” series (Yeasung Gallery)





The 10th Busan Annual Market of Art, the largest since the event’s inception in 2012, closed Sunday having attracted a huge number of visitors and a record number of participating galleries.



Also known as BAMA, the art fair kicked off Thursday with 176 galleries from South Korea and abroad and showcased nearly 4,000 artworks -- more than ever before in the fair’s history.







An installation view of last year’s Busan Annual Market of Art (Busan Annual Market of Art)