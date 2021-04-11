 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Sports

Cloud of uncertainty remains as countdown to Tokyo Olympics nears 100 days

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 11, 2021 - 09:22       Updated : Apr 11, 2021 - 09:22
This Associated Press file photo from Feb. 18, 2021, shows the Olympic Rings on display in Tokyo. (AP-Yonhap)
This Associated Press file photo from Feb. 18, 2021, shows the Olympic Rings on display in Tokyo. (AP-Yonhap)
The countdown to the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games will reach 100 days Wednesday, if the competition opens as scheduled, that is.

The 32nd edition of the Summer Olympics already got postponed by one year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and the normally quadrennial event, now scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in the Japanese capital, will open in an odd-numbered year for the first time.

Even as the clock ticks down to the opening ceremony, the cloud of uncertainty still hangs over Tokyo. The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging on in Japan and the rest of the world, with some countries being more successful at getting their citizens vaccinated than others.

Tokyo's organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are both determined to stage the competition as planned -- if for no other reason than to have it serve as, in the words of the IOC, "a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times."  

Even in normal times, the idea of bringing in tens of thousands of people from over 200 countries into one city, having them live together for over two weeks and then sending them back home doesn't seem to be such a wise idea. And doing so during the pandemic, in a country that has struggled to contain the spread of the deadly virus, can be a daunting task.

Tokyo officials and the IOC have scaled back the operations of the competition and prepared health and safety protocols. And South Korean athletes, much like others in countries where sporting competitions are taking place with some spectators on hand, are training under the assumption that the Olympics will take place.

According to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), 160 South Korean athletes in 19 sports had secured spots at the Olympics as of last Thursday. In some sports, qualifying campaigns are still ongoing, and there will surely be more athletes representing South Korea come July.

The country takes pride in its sustained run of success at the Summer Olympics. It has ranked inside the top 10 in medal races at each of the past four competitions.

South Korea won its record 13 gold medals at Beijing 2008 and matched that four years later in London. In 2016, South Korea grabbed nine gold medals to rank eighth.

And the KSOC official in charge of the main national Olympic athletic training facility said the target this time around is to win seven gold medals.

Shin Chi-yong, director of the National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul, said Thursday that should be good enough to extend South Korea's run of consecutive top-10 finishes.

"If we can grab four to five gold medals from archery and taekwondo early on, it will help us get to our goal easily," Shin noted. "We also expect gold medals from fencing, women's golf, shooting, cycling and modern pentathlon."

With the organizers having banned international spectators into Tokyo for the Olympics, Shin said Japanese athletes will enjoy a clear advantage with partisan support but added, "I think our athletes will have enough mental fortitude to overcome that."

Shin said athletes and coaches alike have been dealing with anxiety and uncertainty of not knowing whom they'll face at the Olympics.

"My message to them is this: If you've done your best in your preparation, then you have nothing to fear," said the former national team volleyball coach. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114