 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Military reports 2 more virus cases

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2021 - 13:51       Updated : Apr 10, 2021 - 13:51
An Army solider gets tested before returning to the base. (Yonhap)
An Army solider gets tested before returning to the base. (Yonhap)
The South Korean military added two more novel coronavirus infections, the defense ministry said Saturday, amid growing concerns of another big wave of the pandemic in the country.

An Army official in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and a soldier in the capital tested positive for COVID-19, according to the ministry.

Some 190 people who had contact with the official have all tested negative, it said. The soldier was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 through his family members.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 673 as of 10 a.m. Of them, 22 are currently under treatment, the ministry said.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 677 more cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 108,945. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114