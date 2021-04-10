Military reports 2 more virus cases

An Army solider gets tested before returning to the base. (Yonhap)

The South Korean military added two more novel coronavirus infections, the defense ministry said Saturday, amid growing concerns of another big wave of the pandemic in the country.



An Army official in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and a soldier in the capital tested positive for COVID-19, according to the ministry.



Some 190 people who had contact with the official have all tested negative, it said. The soldier was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 through his family members.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 673 as of 10 a.m. Of them, 22 are currently under treatment, the ministry said.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 677 more cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 108,945. (Yonhap)