[Today’s K-pop] BTS nominated for 3 iHeartRadio awards





(Credit: iHeartRadio)



BTS became candidates for iHeartRadio Music Awards in three categories, according to the list that became public on Friday.



The band is one of the Best Duo/Group of the Year nominees that also includes Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay and twenty one pilots. It also put its name on the list for two socially voted categories: Best Music Video for “Dynamite” and Best Fan Army for its fandom called, well, ARMY. The septet was the winner for both categories last year.



Its choreographer Son Sungdeuk also got a nod from the award, becoming a nominee for another socially voted category, Favorite Music Video Choreography.



This is the first time the artists earned three nominations at this eight-year-old annual music award. This year’s award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on April 27, local time and will be broadcast live through FOX Channel.



Kang Daniel’s “Paranoia” video draws 30m views





(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)



Kang Daniel’s music video for “Paranoia” drew almost 30 million views as of Friday.



The autobiographical single’s popularity bodes well for the musician who is coming out with third installment, “Yellow,” on April 13. It is part of his color-themed series following “Cyan” and “Magenta.”



Kang wrote the lyrics of most tracks, four out of five, including that of title track “Antidote.”



The EP carries many different meanings -- duality, contradiction, and reversal -- and it make it interesting to work on it, he said.



“It started from and is filled with my story from the deep, but it can be a story of anybody. It may not be unfamiliar at first but has the charm that will make it impossible for you to get out,” he added.



Through the lyrics poster his agency uploaded on Friday, Kang gave a sneak peek with part of the song: “I’m looking for the Antidote.”



Pentagon releases global version of recent hit





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Pentagon released English and Chinese versions of “Do Or Not,” title track from its recently-released 11th EP “Love or Take,” on Friday.



It is part of the band’s effort to repay the support from fans around the world. The music video of “Do Or Not,” a pop rock number co-written by Hui and Wooseok, amassed over 20 million views in 10 days and the EP rose to the top of iTunes albums chart in 14 regions. Yenan took the role of a vocal director for the Chinese version.



Meanwhile, Hongseok confirmed his appearance in a fantasy/romance drama named “Blue Bus Day” that will start airing online in summer. He will take the male lead who hides his true feelings behind a merry outside opposite Red Velvet’s Yeri. He has been in several dramas, on the web and on television, including “Phoenix 2020.”



NCT’s Taeil featured in Moon Sujin’s new single





(Credit: Million Market)