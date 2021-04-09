DP's emergency committee chief vows reform after crushing election defeat

Rep. Do Jong-hwan (C), the head of the Democratic Party's caretaker committee, speaks during the first meeting of the committee at the National Assembly on Friday. (Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday pledged to carry out a set of thorough reform measures to win back voters, following its crushing by-election defeat earlier this week.



"The DP will come out of the trap of 'naeronambul' as soon as possible," Rep. Do Jong-hwan, the head of the DP's emergency response committee, said during its first meeting held at the National Assembly.



Naeronambul is a popular saying in South Korea, which criticizes hypocritical behaviors or having double standards for the sake of one's interest.



The DP, commanding a parliamentary majority, took a crushing defeat in Wednesday's by-elections, including the Seoul and Busan mayoral polls. Many critics, including those from inside the party, attributed the defeat to the party's naeronambul behaviors, such as its recent railroading of several progressive bills through the parliament.



All the DP's leadership, including acting chairman Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, resigned Thursday to take responsibility for the election rout.



"Our insufficiency brought massive outrage and disappointment to the people. All the responsibilities lie with us alone," Do said.



"The party will keep reflecting and repenting until (the people's) hearts soften," he added.



He pledged that the committee will come up with a set of reform measures, including those that will expand the party's communications with the public, and speed up their implementation.



Following the resignation of the DP leadership a day earlier, the emergency committee took on the task of steering the party until a new chairman is elected on May 2. The DP is also planning to hold an election for a new floor leader next Friday. (Yonhap)