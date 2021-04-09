 Back To Top
Business

Samsung unveils upgraded smart tracking tag with UWB tech

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2021 - 10:55       Updated : Apr 9, 2021 - 10:55

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 9, 2021, shows the Galaxy SmartTag+. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 9, 2021, shows the Galaxy SmartTag+. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday unveiled its upgraded smart tracking tag leveraging advanced wireless communication technologies that can locate people's lost items with better accuracy.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ uses both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) solutions, according to Samsung. The latest product will be available beginning next Friday though its launch schedule will vary by market.

Its predecessor, Galaxy SmartTag, which was launched in January, only used BLE technology, which provides reduced power consumption and lower costs compared with the previous Bluetooth wireless technology.

UWB is a short-range, wireless communication protocol that operates through radio waves at very high frequencies, offering highly accurate spatial and directional data.

Samsung said the Galaxy SmartTag+ also uses augmented reality (AR) technology to visually guide people searching for their missing items.

The tag can be attached to people's everyday items and can be located through Samsung's SmartThings Find service on the app. Once users get close to the tag's location, they can choose to produce an alarm sound to easily find their lost objects.

"UWB is a true game changer, making it possible to lock onto the position of an object with much greater precision," said KJ Kim, head of the mobile R&D office at Samsung. "That's why we're continuing to expand UWB throughout the Galaxy ecosystem, finding new ways to leverage this technology to help make people's everyday lives easier and more convenient." (Yonhap)

