USFK reports 2 additional coronavirus cases

Citizens form a long line to receive tests at an outdoor COVID-19 testing station in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, on March 3, 2021. (Yonhap)

An American service member and a South Korean contractor working for US Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the US military.



The service member, on a temporary duty to USFK, was confirmed Wednesday to have contracted COVID-19 in a virus test conducted prior to his return to his permanent duty station off the Korean Peninsula, it said.



On the same day, a South Korean contractor who works at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, was also found to have been infected following her direct contact with a person who tested positive earlier.



"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 821. (Yonhap)