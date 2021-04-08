Oh’s election win likely to boost construction shares

Construction sectors in the nation‘s stock market are likely to benefit from an election win by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon over his pledges focusing on housing redevelopment plans.
“Based on plans such as expanding floor area ratio, supplying 360,000 housing units in five years and abolishing the restriction on building apartments above the 35th floor near Han River, reconstruction and redevelopment businesses are expected to be revived,” said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, forecasting private construction firms’ stocks will gain momentum.
SK Securities picked major builders Hyundai Engineering & Construction, GS Engineering & Construction and construction management firms HanmiGlobal and Heerim Architects & Planners as the biggest beneficiary stocks.
Some analysts have also projected a rosy outlook for the trust industry amid possible easing regulations on housing reconstruction in Seoul. Key local trust companies are Korea Asset Investment Trust and Korea Real Estate Investment and Trust.
Samsung Securities analyst Baek Min-kyung said stagnant trust companies are highly likely to see acceleration in their business from this year, backed by the government’s policy efforts to home supply and the mayor candidates’ easing reconstruction regulation easing suggestions.
Investors also began purchasing construction stocks followed by the market experts’ positive forecast. Backed by their high interest, the construction sector rose 3.53 percent from the previous session’s close, as of around 2 p.m.
Shares of Daewoo Engineering & Construction advanced 7.86 percent to 7,000 won ($6.26), while GS E&C and Hyundai E&C also gained 6.68 percent and 3.78 percent to 45,500 won and 46,700 won, respectively. HDC Hyundai Development rose 1.7 percent to 29,900 won.
Korea Asset Investment Trust and Korea Real Estate Investment and Trust were trading at 2.76 percent and 0.82 percent higher, respectively, to 4,845 won and 2,465 won per share. HanmiGlobal’s shares went up 1.38 percent to 11,050 won, but Heerim A&P slightly fell by 0.3 percent to 4,920 won.
As investors predicted that the number of those moving in and out of homes is to rise in line with reconstruction and redevelopment expansion plans, furniture companies’ stocks also moved upward. Shares of Haatz climbed 5.19 percent to 12,150 won and Enex added 1.04 percent to 2,425 won.
By Jie Ye-eun
