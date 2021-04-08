 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding opens digital center for shipbuilding process

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2021 - 13:10       Updated : Apr 8, 2021 - 13:10

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Thursday, shows officials at the shipbuilder looking at screens at its Digital Production Center located at its Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Thursday, shows officials at the shipbuilder looking at screens at its Digital Production Center located at its Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday that it has opened a center to control the shipbuilding process at its shipyards.

The center at its Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, is made up of two parts -- the smart production management center and smart sea trial center -- Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

The smart production management center will check the locations of blocks being built at the shipyard and will help workers make quick decisions by sharing real-time production information, it said.

The smart sea trial center will allow engineers on shore to determine and solve the problems of ships sailing on sea trials, the shipbuilder said. (Yonhap)

